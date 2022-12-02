Systems Innovation, Media Powerhouse Partners for International Growth Initiative

Systems Innovation and Media Powerhouse have joined forces for the ultimate international strategic growth initiative. By growing in each respective portfolio and acquiring significant amounts of multi-national clients, both companies can provide more localized support in both North America and Europe, allowing for better service and more value.

Based in London, Media Powerhouse provides live event production and special project and systems integration solutions for multiple sectors. Specializing in video, audio, lighting, set and staging, rigging, and system integration, Media Powerhouse works perfectly alongside Systems Innovation with its shared Live Event DNA and exceptional field experience.

Systems Innovation has evolved from the world of live events and takes pride in being different from the typical AV integrator. “The scarcity of talent in our industry post COVID-19 requires a creative approach to servicing current and future growth,” said Neil Morrison, executive Vice President of Systems Innovation. Creating innovative experiences for audiences and merging technology with design for experiential impact connects Systems Innovation and Media Powerhouse.

Systems Innovation has worked with Media Powerhouse for over five years, ensuring the same level of creativity and performance to be consistently delivered through North America and Europe. "There is a natural synergy that builds trust and cohesion between our teams," Morrison said. Strategically speaking, this cohesive relationship between the two company's cultures allows for the delivery of forward leaning and reliable solutions.