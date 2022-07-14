Syracuse Orange to Deploy Cloud-Based Instant Replay System for Fall Season

Syracuse Orange fans are hoping for a lot less missed calls in the coming athletics season. The university has adopted TVU Networks (opens in new tab) cloud-based instant replay system. Beginning with the fall season, the Orange will use TVU Replay to monitor all calls during home games of “Olympic” sports, such as volleyball, field hockey, soccer, softball, and lacrosse. TVU Replay is a multicamera control app empowering officials to instantly review plays from their phones or tablets.

[TVU Networks to Automatically Integrate Stringr's Live News Feeds] (opens in new tab)

“Not only is Syracuse now able to provide instant review during games to sports other than football and basketball, but students can easily operate TVU Replay,” said Jared Timmins, senior vice president, global solutions, TVU Networks. “We developed this cloud-based review system in response to what various collegiate conferences described as a need for a futuristic review solution. We’ve created a tool set revolutionizing the way replay is handled due to the ease of operation, the speed of determining the right calls during games and all within a fully realized cloud workflow.”

Introduced at NAB 2022 (opens in new tab), the app was developed with input from the Syracuse athletic department staff and vetted by a Division I official and game operator. Scott Hecht, executive producer/coordinating director/manager, Syracuse University, said the ability to use any video input provides the immediacy and cost-effectiveness making it a solid winner for the Orange sports teams.

[Big-League AV Comes to Single-A for Gameday at Chukchansi Park] (opens in new tab)

“There is little training required because it’s as simple to use as any app on your phone, and we can immediately watch the review of a play from any angle where we have positioned a camera on the field,” explained Hecht. “Because this is a cost-effective, cloud-based system, we’re able to use it within our DI sports programs that haven’t had the luxury of instant replay. It’s extremely exciting for our entire athletic program and should be as well for other university athletic departments.”

All on-site camera feeds are brought into the app in milliseconds, the game operator selects the optimal sources from which to review a call, and officials can zoom in and out/rewind/fast forward for the best angle enabling immediate determination. Frame speed is easily controlled by fingers on the touchscreen of the interface using a video game controller for a laptop.