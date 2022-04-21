TVU Networks to Automatically Integrate Stringr's Live News Feeds

TVU Networks, the market and technology leader in cloud and IP-based live video solutions, announced the automatic integration of curated live news feeds from Stringr on TVU MediaSource—its AI-based platform that allows anyone to download or stream raw feeds in real time. With its team of over 120,000 videographers, Stringr delivers live news content from the U.S. and internationally.

TVU MediaSource delivers breaking, live news such as the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, and feeds from the U.S. Capitol Hill attack on January 6, 2021; Tokyo’s Summer Games, and the closing ceremonies for Expo 2020 Dubai. Including live Stringr feeds within TVU MediaSource strengthens TVU Network’s overall efforts to expand the availability of content for story creation.

“This integration is a powerful way to provide our customers with more live content, without additional equipment or staffing costs,” said Paul Shen, CEO, TVU Networks. “Including Stringr feeds within TVU MediaSource and within our larger TVU ecosystem streamlines the entire remote production workflow—from story editing to live broadcast. Customers can search for content within MediaSource and pull that video immediately into their stories and broadcasts.”

Subscribers to the TVU MediaSource platform’s RSS feeds will receive notifications when a new event begins for even greater ease of access on the TVU platform.

“This is an important partnership for live news creators,” said Lindsay Steward, CEO and co-founder, Stringr. “With our network of videographers covering breaking news 24/7 and the powerful TVU MediaSource AI engine’s ability to locate footage in real-time, this integration will save news producers time and resources while empowering them to cover even more local news.”

As a part of TVU MediaSource, TVU Search allows users to clip and download content from live feeds from any location using simple and robust clipping tools. Producers can select and use any desired text from TVU Search’s speech recognition to start building content.

The Stringr Remote Video Sourcing solution is the first step in creating a complete remote production (REMI) workflow for any newsroom by providing access to the world's largest videographer network so broadcasters can get news video faster than any other solution. Stringr enables media organizations to source video footage—original HD b-roll clips, live feeds, and professional video content—all in real-time. With Stringr's remote video sourcing options, producers can cover more news stories, from more locations, without having to send a crew onsite.

TVU Networks will be exhibiting at the NAB Show in Las Vegas next week (Booth #W3806).