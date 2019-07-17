Synnex Expands Collaboration Offering with Avocor

Synnex Corp. has entered into a distribution agreement with Avocor to bring innovative interactive display and video collaboration solutions to Synnex customers. The agreement falls within the Synnex VisualSolv business unit and supports the company’s continued commitment to the high-growth collaboration market.

“We are excited to announce our agreement with Avocor and look forward to working with them to address the growing need for collaborative learning and work environment solutions for our resellers and integrators,” said Sandi Stambaugh, vice president, product management, Synnex Corp. “Avocor aligns well with our strategy to help integrators offer best-in-class technology solutions that deliver the cohesive, immersive experiences that the market demands.”

Synnex partners now have access to Avocor’s full line of interactive displays, which are agnostic across operating systems and to work with UC software solutions, including Microsoft Teams Rooms, Zoom Rooms, and Quicklaunch.

“Working with Synnex allows integrators to access Avocor’s industry-leading products, which can be seamlessly integrated into existing enterprise and room environments, to enable companies to collaborate more effectively,” said Dana Corey, GM, Avocor. “Expanding our channel reach with Synnex, which has best-in-class solutions with many Avocor collaboration partners backed by its comprehensive service and support, accelerates Avocor’s ability to support integrators to be more successful in achieving their client’s collaboration and communication goals and ensuring an exceptional customer experience.”