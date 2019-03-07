Synnex Updates VisualSolv Business Unit

Synnex Corporation's has invested in its VisualSolv business unit to "continue to address the need for cohesive technology solutions around digital signage, professional AV, physical security and collaborative communications."

“One of our strategic goals as a distributor is to fully understand our customers’ needs and continually bring value to their businesses," said Sandi Stambaugh, vice president, product management, Synnex Corporation. "After hearing their feedback, we’ve built a strategy for 2019 around education and training designed to meet customers where they are and help them address critical topics as they continue to grow.”

First, the group has developed a VisualSolv Advisory Council, which is comprised of a diverse group of integration companies. Together, their mission is to be industry leaders in providing the top technology, services, and tools needed to run more efficient and profitable businesses. The council is built on open feedback and actionable plans for members, and each member has a unique skillset that will help advance the industry and facilitate continued growth.

The VisualSolv team has also launched a comprehensive training program to help integrators address topics in digital signage, professional AV, physical security, and collaborative communications through an online classroom series. Customers can rely on industry-certified experts to help direct them in building the cohesive solutions today’s end-users demand. Trainings also highlight the comprehensive suite of cloud, IoT, secure networking, and infrastructure support necessary to deliver the immersive experiences the market demands. The program provides a number of tracks including 101 Webinars; Project Spotlights; Tech Talks; Industry Event Takeaways; and Joint Webinars, which include SYNNEX’s pre-sales engineers and its vendors.

The VisualSolv group has developed a series of regional events for integrators. The series targets local sales reps and spotlights products and solutions they can gain access to through Synnex to help fuel their companies’ growth. There is a financial breakout session during each roadshow that covers the creative financial solutions and services Synnex offers. Overall, the goal of these events is for sales reps to learn how they can rely on Synnex through the entire sales cycle. Dates and locations include: Chicago (August 13-14), Dallas (September 25-26), and Los Angeles (October 23-24).

Lastly, VisualSolv has joined forces with Synnex's longstanding Secret Sauce program and will hold two exclusive VisualSolv Secret Sauce Collaboration events. They will occur May 1 in Atlanta and July 18 in San Francisco, and are designed to help customers and vendors set themselves apart from their competitors with a special recipe for success and an AV centric message.