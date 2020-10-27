Synnex Corp. Announces Strategic Agreement with Bose

Synnex Corp. has announced a strategic agreement with Bose Professional to offer its suite of Bose Work solutions. The agreement makes Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 UC available to IT resellers and AV integrators through Synnex. Customers also have access to Bose Work videobars, loudspeakers, amplifiers, and processors.

“This agreement brings a new, exceptionally engineered product line from an industry-leading brand to our customer base at a time when it is most needed,” said TJ Trojan, senior vice president, product management, North America, Synnex Corp. “Combining Bose Work solutions with Synnex' UCC’s expertise and dedicated support, we can enable our partners to more seamlessly provide best-of-class collaborative solutions for remote working, remote learning, call center, return to office, and hybrid work models in this rapidly growing solution segment.”

“Working with Synnex enables Bose to provide reliable solutions to a wider range of customers as the way people work and collaborate continues to quickly evolve,” said Morten Jorgensen, director of global sales and perations for Bose Professional. “We are proud to align with a trusted partner like Synnex and look forward to their IT channel and UC expertise.”

To learn more about Bose Work through SYNNEX Corporation, email boseteam@synnex.com.