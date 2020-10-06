Synnex Becomes Provider of ‘Hiperwall Certified’ Video Wall Hardware Solutions

Hiperwall has signed a new distribution agreement with Synnex Corp; the agreement falls within the Synnex VisualSolv business unit.

As part of the agreement, Synnex is now a distributor of Hiperwall-Certified hardware components, making it seamless for channel partners to procure the computing hardware, displays, and Hiperwall software used to create video walls.

As a Hiperwall distributor, Synnex can market and assist channel partners with selling powerful and easily scalable video wall systems based on Hiperwall’s distributed visualization platform for a range of applications in markets including public safety, energy, transportation, finance, and education.

[The Integration Guide to Video Walls]

“When it comes to visualization solutions, Hiperwall’s IP-based distributed video platform has earned a strong reputation among integrators for ease of deployment, vast content source support and installation flexibility,” said Sandi Stambaugh, vice president, product management, Synnex Corp. “We are excited to work with Hiperwall to offer integrators the hardware and software needed to design and install Hiperwall-powered video walls.”

“Teaming up with Synnex to maximize integrator traction will be advantageous for Hiperwall in many ways, but none are more valuable than their channel reach, marketing expertise and industry focus,” said Steve Woo, vice president, global sales and business development at Hiperwall. “We are confident that this agreement positions SYNNEX to become a driving force for expanding Hiperwall sales across the U.S.”

To learn more about Hiperwall through Synnex, email DarrylS@synnex.com.