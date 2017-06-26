SXSW Opens PanelPicker for 2018 Season

South by Southwest Conference and Festivals has launched its 2018 season with the opening of PanelPicker programming proposals, Film Festival submissions, and Music Showcasing Artist applications for next year’s event.



PanelPicker, an online tool that allows the SXSW community to have a significant voice in programming conference activities through an open proposal and voting process, will accept proposals through Friday, July 21, 2017. Community voting begins Monday, August 7, 2017 and continues through Friday, August 25, 2017.

Programming tracks for 2018 include: Brands & Marketing, CLE, Design, Code & Programming, Entertainment Influencers, Experiential Storytelling, Film & TV Industry, Food, Government, Health & Wellness, Intelligent Future, Making Film & Episodics, Making & Promoting Music, Music Industry, Music Culture & Stories, News & Journalism, Social Impact, Sports, Startup & Tech Sectors, Style, Sync, Stream & License, Touring & Live Experience, VR/AR, Workplace, and our newly introduced Cities Summit.

SXSW Film Festival is now accepting Feature Film, Short Film, Episodics, Music Video, and Virtual Cinema submissions through October 20, 2017. Texas High School Short and Title Sequence will accept submissions through December 15, 2017. Submit now for the early bird rate.

Artists can now apply to showcase at the 2018 Music Festival directly through SXSW. The application period closes on October 20, 2017. Apply early for a discounted rate.

In addition to proposals for the SXSW Conference via PanelPicker and applications to the Film Festival and Music Festival, SXSW is now accepting entries for the best digital creative work for the Interactive Innovation Awards, inventive startups for the SXSW Accelerator Pitch Event competition, essays for the David Carr Prize, and nominations for the SXSW Community Service Awards. Proposals for the Art Program are also now being accepted.

The 2017 Conference featured more than 2,100 sessions including Keynotes by Garth Brooks with Steve Boom, Lee Daniels, Jennifer Doudna, Gareth Edwards, Adam Grant, Yasmin Green, Zane Lowe, Cory Richards, Nile Rodgers, Jessica Shortall, and Jill Soloway.

The Film Festival screened 130 Features and 171 shorts in 12 sections over nine days, selected from 7,685 submissions. The program included 83 World, 14 North American, and 6 U.S. premieres.

The Music Festival showcased 2,011 artists on 104 stages featuring 550 international acts representing 63 countries. Performers were selected from 7,029 applicants.

SXSW is best known for its conference and festivals that celebrate the convergence of the interactive, film, and music industries. The event, an essential destination for global professionals, features sessions, showcases, screenings, exhibitions, and a variety of networking opportunities. SXSW 2018 will take place March 9-18, 2017.