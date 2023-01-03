SVG and Partners Announce Inaugural “Silicon Valley Summit”

The first annual Silicon Valley Video Summit (SVVS), has been announced for Jan. 26 at the Computer History Museum in Mountain View, CA. This inaugural industry event will offer a vital exchange of Broadcast and Big Tech thought leadership (opens in new tab) right in the heart of Silicon Valley.

Registration is now open and is free of charge to qualified video and broadcast production professionals, and event sponsors. Students will be admitted at 3pm for the program and networking. To apply visit: https://siliconvalley.video/register/ (opens in new tab).

SVVS is produced by SVG in partnership with the SMPTE SF Chapter, and FMC Training. ASG (opens in new tab) and B&H are title sponsors of the event, which will reach broadcast and video engineers, producers and technologists working in corporate video production.

Program chair is Peter Thordarson, former chief production engineer, Microsoft Studios. Confirmed speakers include executives from Electronic Arts, Google, Intel, Meta, Microsoft, NVIDIA and more. Conference sessions include:

Strategies for Multisite Enterprise Production

Advancements in SMPTE 2110 for Corporate Applications

“Digital First” Transforms Live Event Production and Technology

How to Manage a Remote Video Production Workforce

Get Ready for the New, Advanced Video Production Workflows

AI & Video Production

Virtual Production in the Real World

Creating Content for the Metaverse

SVVS will also feature tours of leading, local production facilities as well as an exhibit hall that currently includes over 15 key technology providers. Future Media Concepts (FMC) will be providing Adobe for Post-Production training on-site. Industry networking will take place during the event’s complimentary lunch and reception.

For a full conference agenda and more information about this year’s event visit www.siliconvalley.video (opens in new tab).