Survey: Majority of Learners Believe the Pandemic Will Fundamentally Change Higher Education (Campus Technology)

"In a recent survey of learners of all ages around the globe, 79 percent of respondents agreed that colleges and universities will fundamentally change because of the COVID-19 pandemic. And 88 percent said that online learning will be part of the higher education experience moving forward."—Source: Campus Technology

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Most students think the quick shifts institutions made during the pandemic to have a lasting impact on higher education, as universities embraced online learning to keep courses going during campus closures. However, a majority also see the financial implications of the pandemic, making it harder to afford college and underscoring the digital divide.