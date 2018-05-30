SurgeX Installs Herman ProAV as Exclusive Fulfillment Partner

AMETEK Electronic Systems Protection (ESP) has entered into an exclusive commercial distribution partnership with Herman ProAV. Effective June 1, 2018, all commercial SurgeX orders will be processed and facilitated by Herman ProAV.

The exclusive distribution partnership with Herman ProAV provides SurgeX customers with the ability to consolidate the sourcing of over 60 manufacturers anywhere in the U.S. from Herman’s four distribution centers located in Georgia, New Jersey, Florida, and Nevada. According to the company, more centralized warehousing of SurgeX products will provide customers with quicker delivery times and lower freight costs, especially for West Coast customers; they also say customers can expect to receive orders faster and more efficiently while retaining SurgeX direct pricing.

“You spoke and we listened,” said Rick Komendera, SurgeX sales manager for AMETEK Electronic Systems Protection. “In an effort to enhance the SurgeX customer experience, the partnership between SurgeX and Herman ProAV will provide additional support, benefits, and amenities our customers have asked of us. While the order fulfillment process has changed, our customers will continue to be supported by their appointed SurgeX representative.”

SurgeX customers who are existing customers of Herman will not experience any disruptions in their business, and all SurgeX orders moving forward will be placed directly through Herman. SurgeX customers who are not currently customers of Herman ProAV have already been set up with accounts within the Herman system. Both SurgeX and Herman customer service representatives will work with dealers to ensure a smooth transition.

“We are very excited to enter into this strategic partnership with SurgeX,” said Jeffrey Wolf, executive vice president, Herman Pro AV” Our partnership with SurgeX has grown over the years and enabled us to leverage our capabilities towards greater benefits and value to our mutual customers. We believe this partnership will improve the overall customer experience for SurgeX customers and we are looking forward to expanding this relationship.”

This exclusive agreement only affects commercial customers.

“We’re excited and confident that this partnership will allow us to strengthen our relationship with our customers and provide an enhanced SurgeX experience,” concluded Komendera.