Study Finds Large-Scale 'Nudging' Misses the Target (Campus Technology)

"Nudging strategies may not scale well. That's the finding of a new working paper recently published by the National Bureau of Economics on the practice of reminding students about pending deadlines regarding financial aid and college enrollment."—Source: Campus Technology

WHY THIS MATTERS:

While nudging at a small-scale, local level can help keep students on track, when those efforts scale up globally, nudging seems to fall flat, making no impact. Campus Technology looks to recent studies to find out why.