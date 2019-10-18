Student success is at the heart of Educause's top IT issues for 2020 (EdScoop)

"Going into 2020, the push for institutions to support all students on their path to success underpins many of the top IT priorities for higher education leaders, according to new survey findings released this week by Educause."—Source: EdScoop

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

IT initiatives play a major role in the student experience today, and, in turn, can have a major impact on student success. As EdScoop observes, EDUCAUSE's top ten IT issues have clearly been influenced by the student-centric nature of higher ed today.