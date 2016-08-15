STRATACACHE Buys Super-Majority Control of Scala

STRATACACHE announced the acquisition of super majority control of Scala Inc.



Combining the largest U.S. digital signage company with the largest international digital signage company will provide operational synergies. STRATACACHE’s will enhance Scala’s competitive edge – and Scala’s global channels and significant reseller and partner network will fuel STRATACACHE’s growing business outside of the United States.

"STRATACACHE has great admiration for the Scala platform, the Scala team, the Scala Reseller Channel and the great history of the company,” said Chris Riegel, CEO of STRATACACHE. “With the STRATACACHE acquisition of Scala, we believe that we can help Scala and its partner channel realize the runaway success that STRATACACHE has experienced in the digital signage industry, while significantly improving the depth and breadth of products and services for Scala customers and channel partners worldwide."

The acquisition brings operational scale and cost advantages to Scala and will directly benefit the Scala dealer channel through STRATACACHE’s commitment to additional channel investment, resources and solutions that will broaden the scope of offerings for the reseller channel.

“This consolidation of capabilities enables better service of needs on the global stage through the combined strengths of these preeminent suppliers, each of which has been central to digital place-base media application and advancement,” said digital media specialist Lyle Bunn. "In Stratacache’s augmenting of its direct supply model with supply through channel partners and integrators as used by Scala, Stratacache will move the industry's supply capacities to new levels. He continued, “Current users of Scala will benefit from a deeper knowledge base and improved corporate stability.”