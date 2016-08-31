Stratacache Announces Major Expansion

Stratacache announced the acquisition of a new production and manufacturing facility dubbed the “Stratacache Foundry” located in Trotwood, Ohio.



The new Stratacache Foundry facility at One Modern Way in Trotwood, Ohio includes 380,000 square feet of office and equipment production that can easily be expanded. Less than 11 miles from its corporate headquarters in Dayton, OH, the Foundry facility will be used for production of the media players, outdoor digital menu boards and specialty display systems sold globally by Stratacache and Scala sales teams. The facility is expected to be online in November 2016 and will continue to grow production capacity over the following months.

“The Stratacache Foundry site will be the largest and most advanced manufacturing and configuration facility for digital signage and digital interactive solutions in the world," said Chris Riegel, CEO of Stratacache. "This new facility allows us to grow and expand production capacity for several key new products, increasing our flexibility to meet our customer demands. With the growth of the company, the recent acquisitions of Vertigo and Scala and future growth plans, we are thrilled to make this investment in the community and once again demonstrate the world class capabilities for high tech manufacturing and support that the region has to offer. The new Stratacache Foundry facility is an important step forward in Stratacache’s strategy of strengthening our position as the global leader in the digital signage space.”