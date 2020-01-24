Sting sails with d&b Soundscape and A-Series for The Last Ship's LA opening.

This week at Los Angeles’ Ahmanson Theatre, Sting will take center stage to bring his powerful musical, The Last Ship, to the West Coast deploying a d&b Soundscape immersive sound system. The show tells the story of two childhood sweethearts set to the backdrop of the collapse of the shipbuilding industry and features an original Tony-nominated score with music and lyrics by Sting, who will also perform for the month-long duration of the show’s LA residency.

Providing a stellar sound experience to create the various scenes and acoustic moods for the performance is a system designed by Sebastian Frost and supplied by Stage Sound Services. It continues to utilize d&b En-Scene object-based mixing and En-Space room emulation software running on the DS100 system processor, and a comprehensive d&b A-Series loudspeaker system.

“The biggest transformation for this set of shows is the use of the new A-Series," said Frost. "It provides us with lots of power and it took far less time to configure the room and gave us an even greater level of coverage."

Frost summed up what he believes what makes Soundscape so compelling: “The audience doesn’t necessarily know what happened, but everyone comes out saying the voices are fantastic. It has changed the possibilities of sound design throughout the genre.”