d&b audiotechnik Opens California Office

d&b audiotechnik has opened a new office and training center in Signal Hill, CA. The facility is the second in the country joining the company’s U.S. headquarters in Asheville, NC. d&b says the new facility "underscores a commitment to comprehensively and strategically address both coasts with dedicated teams and resources."

“Accessibility to our growing base of customers and partners in the U.S. is critical,” said Amnon Harman, CEO, d&b audiotechnik. “In the audio business relationships are paramount and this new facility demonstrates our desire to build strong, long-term partnerships with both the audio technology and broader entertainment community.”

L to R: Larry Italia, president/CEO Americas and Amnon Harman, CEO d&b audiotechnik Corp. (Image credit: d&b audiotechnik)

The facility’s training center enables the d&b U.S. team to deliver comprehensive Soundscape demonstrations and education seminars. It will be available for existing and potential new customers to experience the capabilities and possibilities of d&b systems.

“Designing excellent sound experiences is at the core of d&b’s mission to accurately transfer passions," continued Harman. "With our new Signal Hill facility and the investments we have made in customer services, d&b is well positioned to serve this mission and, together with our partners and customers, work to continue creating some of the world’s most inspiring sound experiences.”