Stewart Filmscreen Launches QuickShip Program

Stewart Filmscreen launched its new next-day QuickShip program for its two most popular screen materials in order to keep up with overwhelming customer demand. Customers can now order StudioTek 130 G4 and FireHawk G5 on the WallScreen Deluxe and Balón Edge frame systems in diagonal sizes of 110, 120, and 135-inch (16:9 HD Format) that ship next business day.

“We’ve listened to the market, and we are now able to meet the demand. In 2022, new ownership invested in modern manufacturing technologies enabling Stewart Filmscreen to keep up with customer demand and deliver product in a timely manner,” said Adrian Silva, vice president of sales.

Stewart Filmscreen has also enabled new technology making it easier for customers to place orders. Authorized dealers have full access to view inventory levels and place orders for QuickShip models in the online dealer portal (Roy). All QuickShip products are uniquely labeled in Roy with the QuickShip logo to expedite order placement.

As consumer demand for home entertainment and content streaming services continues to grow, Stewart Filmscreen will remain the industry leader with its proprietary screen technologies designed specifically for today’s video and film projection. All products are made in the USA at its 4-acre factory in Torrance, CA.

“We’re excited to offer the StudioTek 130 and the FireHawk screens to the QuickShip program. This allows Stewart to offer an even higher level of innovation and service to our customers,” said Don Stewart, executive vice president. Demand for Stewart Filmscreen products has more than doubled in the past year making the QuickShip program an important milestone under new ownership.