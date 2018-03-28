Stewart Filmscreen Joins USAV as Preferred Manufacturer Partner

Stewart Filmscreen has partnered with the USAV buying group as a vendor under the group’s Preferred Manufacturer Partner (PMP) program. Stewart Filmscreen brings a tiered pricing structure, training, and seamless large-format screen sizes to the commercial AV buying group.

“We are extremely excited to have Stewart Filmscreen as a new partner on our list of other best-of-breed pro AV brands,” said Chris Whitley, president of USAV. “We are looking forward to adding Stewart’s innovative, market-tested solutions to the USAV lineup, providing our members with great options for projection screen materials and manufacturing expertise.”

Affiliate partners of USAV will immediately receive access to a top-tier pricing structure and access to the entire line of Stewart Filmscreen products and services. This includes the selection of Stewart Filmscreen commercial AV products for various pro AV market sectors including education, government, financial, corporate, broadcast, post production/screening, theme parks, simulation, museums, and large-venue/auditorium applications.

Stewart will also provide in-depth training materials for USAV members, including sales training and screen binders, sample screen materials from across the Stewart Filmscreen line, demo units, and extensive marketing materials specific to USAV.

“For over 70 years, Stewart has provided innovative, high-quality, future-proof projection screens to the commercial and residential AV markets,” said Shannon Townley, president and CEO of Stewart Filmscreen. “We are proud to be able to offer our passion for manufacturing screens and materials that push the limits of what’s possible to all USAV affiliate partners.”