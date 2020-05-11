Steve Johnson Joins Audix

Former Community Professional Loudspeakers CEO Steve Johnson has joined Audix as the company’s vice president of sales and marketing.

Steve Johnson

Johnson has served over 30 years in the pro audio and communications industries, with a background in engineering, marketing, and senior management roles. In addition to Community Loudspeakers, Johnson has held previous leadership positions with Bosch Communications Systems, Harman Music Group, and Shure microphones.

“Audix has been seeking an industry leader with the skill set to take Audix to the next level,” said Cindy Bigeh, CFO, Audix. “We welcome the strong business acumen Steve brings to the Audix sales and marketing teams. We are anticipating much success with Steve at the helm.”

“Audix is an outstanding brand with a legacy of quality and innovation,” added Johnson. “There are many exciting things on the horizon and in the works at Audix. I look forward to helping expand their reach and shaping a strong long-term vision that drives success for years to come.”