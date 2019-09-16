Status update: The state of OPM-university partnerships (Education Dive)

"It's been a big week for online program managers (OPMs). One of the biggest players in the market, 2U, announced a move toward creating more transparency in the sector. It also launched a deferred-tuition program. And a watchdog group put out a comprehensive report shedding important light on the often-elusive terms of such partnerships with universities."—Source: Education Dive

Not all OPM relationships are the same. Indeed, if you are considering the OPM route, you will have to choose the model and a structure that works best with your institution and offers the ability to adapt.