Staten Island Mall Elevates Audio Experience with Harman PA System

Dara AV recently deployed an expansive Harman Professional Solutions PA system at Staten Island Mall to provide crystal-clear audio for music, announcements, and more.

With over 1.2 million square feet of retail floor space, Staten Island Mall is one of the largest shopping centers in New York. In order to provide a more pleasant experience for guests, Staten Island Mall recently hired local installation firm Dara AV to update its existing PA system from the 1970s with a state-of-the-art Harman Professional Solutions PA system. After surveying the location, Dara AV designed a cutting-edge sound solution using JBL Control Series speakers, Crown DCI amplifiers, and BSS signal processors.

“Staten Island Mall asked us to update their outdated PA system with a controllable, scalable solution,” said Jak Daragjati, president Dara AV. “The biggest challenge was providing adequate coverage without impacting the aesthetics of the mall. The JBL Control series speakers were exactly what we needed—they provide plenty of volume and offer versatile mounting options.”

Over 300 loudspeakers are installed throughout the facility to provide clear, consistent sound for music and announcements. JBL Control 14ct full-range ceiling speakers deliver extended coverage coverage in an aesthetically pleasing package.

JBL Control 64pt full-range pendant speakers provide sound reproduction for sections of the mall with open architecture ceilings. According to the company, JBL Control 25-1 wall-mount speakers offer consistent dispersion and a contemporary weather-resistant design ideal for indoor or outdoor use.

Crown DCi 4|600 amplifiers were selected to power the system for their consistent power and rock-solid reliability. A BSS BLU-103 Conferencing Processor offers flexible signal routing, advanced AEC processing, and a built-in voice over IP (VoIP) interface for announcements. A BSS Contrio EC-8bv Ethernet wall controller is used for quickly and easily controlling volumes across eight different zones.