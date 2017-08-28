Stampede to Make its Debut at Integrate 2017

Fresh from its acquisition of Just Lamps, Stampede is coming to Integrate 2017 with a complete range of products and solutions, as well as a host of new sales and business development programs designed to help manufacturers and resellers better serve the needs of their customers throughout Australia and the APAC region.



Stampede’s inaugural appearance as an exhibitor at Integrate 2017 includes a vendor breakfast on August 31st at the Melbourne Convention & Exhibition Centre (1 Convention Centre Place) in Clarendon Room A that includes a keynote presentation by InfoComm CEO David Labuskes, who will speak about the long term trends that are shaping the future of an increasingly integrated and immersive AV industry. The breakfast runs from 7:30AM until 9:30AM. Manufacturers interested in potentially partnering with Stampede should make arrangements to attend the breakfast to learn more about the company and its programs. Interested manufacturers should click here for more information.

“If you’re a forward looking manufacturer who wants to achieve more in the region, you must attend the Stampede Integrate Breakfast to learn more about what we can do for you,” said Kevin Kelly, Stampede President & COO. “At the same time, you will hear from InfoComm CEO Dave Labuskes about the trends that are shaping the future of the industry we all seek to serve. This is a must attend event and a must attend show for everyone who is looking for the programs and resources to grow their business for the remainder of 2017 and beyond.”

According to Kelly, for 20 years Stampede has repeatedly turned conventional wisdom on its head, turning innovative new technologies, platforms and products into major revenue streams for its vendor partners.