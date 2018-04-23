Stampede's Big Book of AV Tour Lands in Minneapolis

The future of unmanned aerial vehicles and innovative display visualization will be at the top of the agenda when Stampede takes its 2018 Big Book of AV Tour & Conference Series to Minneapolis, MN on Thursday, April 26. The day-long event will be held at the Hyatt Regency Hotel from 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m.

“Minneapolis’ rich roots in healthcare startups are leading the Midwest in terms of venture capital funding for other developing technology startups and industries in the area,” Stampede president and COO Kevin Kelly said. “Minneapolis offers an existing technology community willing to nurture talent growth in the area and is strategically placed to take advantage of the talent pool from across the upper Midwestern states. This, along with the cities growing economy, presents Stampede with the ideal platform to host our Big Book of AV Tour & Conference Series.”

The day will begin at 9:00 a.m. with a dealer panel discussion, followed by the Tech Showcase Exhibit where attendees and manufacturers will meet one-on-one to discuss the latest products, systems, and services. A complimentary breakfast will also be served during the showcase.

The Samsung Experience Demo Room will feature guided tours beginning at 10:00 a.m.; the tours will run every 30 minutes for the duration of the event.

The day will also feature an information-packed overview of the drone/UAS Industry, led by dean of the School of Flight Training at Unmanned Vehicle University, Paul Dragos.

“Unmanned aerial vehicles and direct view LED displays are two of the hottest and fastest growing product categories in the industry today,” Kelly emphasized, “and the Minneapolis stop is going to focus on the many business opportunities both categories offer.”

Every attendee of the 2018 Big Book of AV Tour & Conference Series will receive a $500 Stampede credit, a $50 American Express gift card, and will be entered into a drawing for the chance to win a DJI Drone.