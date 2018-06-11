Stampede and ZEISS Enter into U.S. Distribution Partnership

Underscoring its commitment to expand its reach to more commercial AV resellers than ever before, ZEISS has appointed Stampede to serve as a United States distribution partner for its ZEISS line of virtual reality headsets.

“ZEISS has been committed to contributing to technological progress for 170 years, developing the most innovative solutions in the market,” ZEISS business representative Dave Hodgson said. “Our partnership with Stampede will help us to bring our unique line of virtual reality headsets to more end users in more commercial markets than ever before. Stampede’s experienced sales network and their commitment to success will help us to exceed our growth objectives for the year.”

Offered within the ZEISS line of virtual reality products are the VR ONE and VR ONE Plus headsets. Designed for comfort and simplicity of use, the newer of the two—the VR ONE Plus—is a device that combines premium optics and appealing design. Compatible with select iPhone, Android, and Samsung Galaxy smartphone models, the lightweight design and 100 percent portability make it the perfect companion for videos, games, and augmented reality, according to the company.

Stampede president and COO Kevin Kelly added: “For years, ZEISS has consistently provided solutions that feature the most innovative technology and fit the highest quality standards for performance. We’ve seen growth in virtual reality solutions over the years and with the addition of the ZEISS line of virtual reality headsets to our portfolio of vendor partners, we look forward to furthering this course by offering new and unique solutions that will exceed customer expectations.”