Stampede 2019 Big Book of AV Tour Lands Heads to Toronto and Calgary

Stampede’s 2019 Big Book of AV Tour & Conference series will make stops in Toronto, Canada on Wednesday, March 20 and in Calgary, Canada on Thursday, April 11.

"With a booming technology scene in Toronto giving Silicon Valley a run for its money and an innovation leader like Calgary steadily gaining ground, Canada’s technology scene is having quite a moment,” said Stampede president and CEO Kevin Kelly. “By bringing our 2019 Big Book of AV Tour & Conference series to both locations, we’re giving local industry professionals and resellers a one stop opportunity to experience the latest technologies and innovations that will help drive their businesses forward. We look forward to sharing all of Stampede’s unique solutions with Canada’s technology community.” Each event will begin at 10:00 a.m. with a Tech Showcase Exhibit where attendees and manufacturers have the chance to meet one-on-one to discuss the latest products, systems, and services. A complimentary breakfast will also be served during the showcase.

The day will also feature a series of on-site presentations including, Drone Video Systems & Overview of the Drone/ UAS Industry for a Full AV Solution, led by the dean of the school of flight training at Unmanned Vehicle University, Paul Dragos; Christie Access Series: A Full-Featured Line of 4K UHD, Business-Grade Displays; Introduction to Bose Professional for Commercial Applications; The Samsung Flip: A Solution for Today’s Digital Meeting Room; and Understanding the Benefits of 4K Projection - Optoma.

Each event includes an information-rich schedule of exhibits, training sessions, product introductions, and networking opportunities. Participating exhibitors on the Stampede Big Book of AV Tour & Conference series include 3M, AmpliVox, Atlona, Bose, Chief, Christie, Da-Lite, Draper, Hitachi, Jelco, Just Lamps, Key Digital, LG Business Solutions, Lighthouse, Lumens,Mustang, NEC, Onelan, Optoma, Peerless-AV, Philips, Planar, Premier Mounts, Samsung, StarBoard, Sharp, Stampede University, TAP-it, Unmanned Vehicle University, Vaddio, VDO 360, Visionect, Yamaha Commercial Audio, NanoLumens, and Epson. Exhibitors may vary based on location.

Every attendee of the 2018 Global Big Book of AV Tour & Conference Series will receive a $500 Stampede credit and $50 Amazon gift card. Attendees will also be entered into a drawing for the chance to win a free drone.