Stampede Receives Leyard and Planar Distribution Partner of the Year Award

Stampede is the recipient of the first-ever Distribution Partner of the Year Award presented by Leyard and Planar in recognition of outstanding sales achievement for the calendar year 2018.





“We are thrilled to announce Stampede as the Leyard and Planar Distribution Partner of the Year for 2018,” said Andrew Nix, director, channel partner group, Leyard and Planar. “Stampede is not only a well-regarded leader in the pro AV solutions industry, working in every major vertical market, but a valued partner to Leyard and Planar. Their collaboration with us, and their drive to meet the demands of their customers, has led to three consecutive years of incredible growth.”

“We are honored be the first recipient of this award and I accept it on behalf of the entire Stampede sales, marketing, and operations teams who make a full commitment each and every day to presenting the unique value proposition of Leyard and Planar solutions across all vertical markets," added Stampede president and CEO Kevin Kelly. "It is their commitment and drive to succeed that has resulted in three consecutive years of outstanding sales achievement. We look forward to an equally successful year in 2019!”