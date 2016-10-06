Sprint Center Installing Daktronics Centerhung Video Display System

Sprint Center in Kansas City, Missouri, has commissioned Daktronics to design, manufacture and install a new six-display centerhung video system. The system will be installed this fall and ready to enhance the atmosphere of multiple events held at the facility.



“Installation of the new centerhung video system is a vital upgrade for Sprint Center,” said Brenda Tinnen, Sprint Center/AEG senior vice president and general manager. “Partnering with Daktronics to implement advances in technology is critical for enhancing the guest experience and exceeding the expectations of artists and events.”

The new centerhung will feature four main video displays in a square formation. Each display will measure approximately 19 feet high by 22 feet wide and feature a tight 6-millimeter line spacing to provide excellent image clarity and contrast with wide angle visibility. The new technology features more than 3.6 million pixels, an increase of six times the pixels of the previous display system, to provide clearer, higher resolution imagery.

The displays are capable of variable content zoning allowing each display to show one large image or to be separated into multiple zones. These zones can then show any combination of live video, instant replays, scoring and statistic information, animations, and sponsorship messages.

Ring-shaped ribbon displays featuring 10-millimeter line spacing will be installed above and below the main centerhung displays. The upper ring will measure 2 feet high by 112 feet in circumference and the lower ring long will measure 2 feet high by 83 feet in circumference. These displays can show complimentary content to the main displays such as up-to-the-minute statistics and game information while also providing the opportunity to highlight sponsors throughout events.

“We’re excited to continue our partnership with Sprint Center to upgrade their video display system,” said Tony Mulder, Daktronics regional manager. “The new equipment will bring a high-resolution video experience to fans and visitors at every event. We’re looking forward to seeing the final project having an impact.”