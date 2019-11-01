Spinitar Tops $100K in Charitable Donations to City of Hope

During Spinitar’s annual Golf for Hope charity event, Spinitar and its guests and sponsors raised a record-breaking $113,000 for the City of Hope cancer treatment and research center.

This year’s tournament marked the fifth anniversary of Golf for Hope, which takes place at Oak Creek Golf Club in Irvine, CA. To date, Spinitar has raised more than $400,000 for the nonprofit.

The sold-out event on Oct. 24 brought together AV industry partners, customers, family, and friends in the effort to raise awareness for those suffering from cancer, diabetes, and other life-threatening illnesses. Guests who attended the event enjoyed a day of golf, friendly competitions, raffle and auction activities, an awards ceremony, dinner, and a reception.

Image 1 of 7 Special guests Tiffany Jones and Andy Buckley (Image credit: Spinitar) Image 2 of 7 LPGA champion Amy Alcott with Spinitar's Katie Rogina (Image credit: Spinitar) Image 3 of 7 Spinitar Golf for Hope Mega Putting Contest (Image credit: Spinitar) Image 4 of 7 Spinitarian and guest at the fifth annual Golf for Hope charity event (Image credit: Spinitar) Image 5 of 7 Jay Rogina, Andy Ishii and Jeff Irvin (Image credit: Spinitar) Image 6 of 7 Kristina Riggin and Kristin Gallo (Image credit: Spinitar) Image 7 of 7 Golf for Hope 2019 (Image credit: Spinitar)

This year’s special guest speaker was City of Hope survivor Tiffany Jones, a 47-year-old wife and mother of two who was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer (Dermatofibrosarcoma Protuberans, or DFSP) in 2013. Jones is a successful business owner whose hobbies include golf, rock climbing, and traveling.

“Each year it is my honor to be among so many supportive friends and family as we all come together to raise awareness for cancer and diabetic research at City of Hope,” said Spinitar principal Jay Rogina. “With several milestone memories made this year, including the heartfelt story from Tiffany Jones and her quest to becoming cancer-free, Spinitar is proud to give back to a cause much bigger than all of us.”

Related: Spinitar Golf for Hope 2018 Sets New Donation Record for City of Hope, Nov. 15, 2018

Also in attendance this year was celebrity guest Andy Buckley, best known for his role on The Office, and LPGA champion Amy Alcott. This year’s Diamond Sponsors included Crestron, Legrand AV, Planar Systems and Shure. The hole-in-one sponsor was Rusnak Land Rover of Anaheim Hills.

“Thanks again to all of our sponsors, guests, and friends for coming out for a great day of fun and fundraising for the City of Hope and their efforts to fight and cure cancer and other life-threatening illnesses,” said Spinitar principal Jeff Irvin.