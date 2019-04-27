Spinitar Opens New Office in Sacramento Area

Spinitar is expanding into the Pacific Northwest region with the opening of a brand new office in the Sacramento, CA area.

With multiple high profile projects already underway, the expansion comes at a time of fast growth for Spinitar in the Pacific Northwest region. Spinitar, who has four other office locations throughout the Western United States, saw an opportunity to grow its existing footprint in Northern California, and jumped at the opportunity to do so.

“We are proud to have an established presence in the Sacramento market,” said, regional vice president, John Harmyk. “With the growth we have seen over the course of the past year and the new relationships we’re building, it just made good business sense to have a dedicated team of folks in the area to work closely with our current customers.”

The new facility will house a full team of industry veterans including two account managers, two system designers, one project manager, one foreman, and a team of service and installation technicians.

The new office is located at 1024 Iron Point Road. Unit 1058, Folsom, CA, just 20 miles east of downtown Sacramento.