Sound Productions Hosts Technical Arts Training for High School Program

For the 4th consecutive year, Sound Productions hosted a technical arts training for members of Dallas Summer Musical’s High School Musical Program. This annual training is designed to boost individual knowledge and proficiency levels, as well as provide tools and resources for students looking to enter the AVL space after graduation. Attendees received pro-tips and hands-on-training from industry leaders.

Head of sound and production at the Dallas Theatre Center, Brian McDonald, and Soundpro veteran, Jon Sheets, led the training and focused on topics like microphones, mixing, and wireless systems. Next year, they hope to reach a wider audience by expanding the attendee list to include students within any technical arts role, such as choir or band.

Sound Productions CEO Joshua Curlett is a longtime patron of Dallas Summer Musicals and has created and supported several educational and outreach programs within the organization. In 2017, Sound Productions contributed $15,000 to establish the first Technical Theater Scholarship, as well as build two community programs. The scholarship awards $5,000 dollars to one student each year to be used toward their AVL pursuits. When asked why he initiated the grant Curlett said, “Nothing existed to support the future of our industry via a scholarship and I thought we should do something about that.”

The additional programs backed by Curlett include Seats with Vets and Seats with Kids. Through the Seats with Vets program, retired and active duty military members receive complimentary tickets to some of DSM’s most popular broadway shows. Seats with Kids gifts 3,500 tickets for a community performance to underprivileged kids in the DFW Metroplex each year. “It’s not about what you have, but what you give,” said Curlett. “Sharing the passion of our industry and giving the joy of performing arts to those that may not always have the opportunity is what we’re all about.” Sound Productions demonstrates their commitment to Share the Passion and Build the Future by hosting comprehensive trainings, product demonstrations, and educational forums in their state-of-the-art demo room.