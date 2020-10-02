Sony Launches New Tools for AV Professionals

Sony Electronics’ North American Professional division is rolling out a host of resources for AV professionals. These new tools are designed to provide architects, consultants, engineers, integrators, and designers with detailed background on Sony’s B2B products and solutions—creating a more accessible way to inform, spec, and integrate corporate, education, and entertainment projects featuring Sony’s technology.

BIMobject now showcases content dedicated to Sony’s AV solutions. Access to information including 2D and 3D CAD drawings, Revit geometric data files, A&E specs, and more is now available to professionals to use as they plan and implement a project. Useres can explore Sony’s presence and library of assets on BIMobject’s site.

As an additional way to align with the community, Sony has launched an Architects, Consultants & Engineers (ACE) Portal, which provides critical resources related to the company’s portfolio of large display offerings and imaging and analytics products and solutions.

[Update on Sony's Large Display Strategy]

Created with input and insight from Sony’s users and partners, the site features materials including product technical information and configuration tools for consultants to create application simulations for their end users—as well as case studies, white papers, knowledge, webinars, and more to educate and connect architects, consultants, or AV design engineers with the necessary tools to maximize their time and productivity.

Together, Sony says that "these two new offerings provide Sony’s valued partners with a simple and informed way to bring the latest professional technologies to their projects, while enhancing and adding value to their relationship with the company."