Sony Joins SRT Alliance

Sony Imaging Products & Solutions has joined the SRT Alliance, a community of industry leaders and developers focused on overcoming the challenges of low latency live streaming by supporting the collaborative development of the Secure Reliable Transport (SRT) protocol.

Sony’s initial products to support the SRT protocol include its latest lineup of remotely controlled IP cameras—including the SRG-XP1 and SRG-XB25—to achieve stable, high-quality, low-latency video contribution in a wide range of applications across corporate, education, healthcare, live broadcast, and other markets.

“At the moment, the world is witnessing and adapting to drastic changes in the way we work and learn. Such circumstances have created a pressing demand for efficient remote communication, content production, and distance learning. By joining the SRT Alliance, we believe we can help customers to create and distribute high-quality video content with low latency in an efficient manner,” said Bruce Tanaka, general manager of Camera System Business Division, Sony Imaging Products & Solutions.

“Sony’s endorsement of SRT is an important milestone for the global streaming community,” said Suso Carrillo, director of the SRT Alliance for Haivision, the company that established the alliance. “Since we initially open sourced SRT and founded the SRT Alliance in 2017, the technology has been adopted quickly and widely across the biggest companies in the broadcast and streaming industry. We’re delighted that SRT has grown to become the defacto standard for IP video connectivity.”