Sony Expands Ci Catalog Media Management Platform

The What: Sony Electronics’ cloud-native professional media management and collaboration platform, Ci, is expanding its feature set to include enterprise asset management.

The What Else: Ci Catalog enables enterprises to build and securely manage centralized libraries of rich media and make them accessible to stakeholders across teams, departments, divisions, or companies. With the addition of this new offering, Ci now provides secure content management from production through monetization—all in a single platform.The new Ci Catalog offering natively integrates with Workspace, Ci’s solution for production and post production workflows with remote acquisition, media processing, and collaboration.

Ci provides accelerated file transfer, collaboration/review and approval, asset management, transcoding, and archiving with a single SaaS subscription. The platform enables rapid and secure access to assets from virtually anywhere. In addition, Ci’s REST APIs enable integration with third-party systems and workflows. With no hardware to install, customers can begin leveraging Ci immediately. It also adopts a flexible pay-as-you-go structure that scales with enterprise needs and requires no capital expenses.

“The release of Catalog is a direct response to feedback we’ve received from some of the world’s largest and most recognizable media companies,” said Theresa Alesso, pro division president, Sony Electronics. “With no upfront costs and no installation required, the days of having to buy and implement several disparate and expensive systems to manage media are over. Ci’s cloud-native approach prioritizes accessibility, security, speed, and collaboration. The platform’s streamlined, centralized system, intuitive layout and ability to scale are exactly what today’s leading organizations are asking for.”

The Bottom Line: With the addition of Catalog, Ci provides content owners, studios, production companies, broadcasters, sports leagues, music labels, and large corporations with a comprehensive system that supports content management. Using a single solution to manage content across the enterprise saves time and money, reduces security concerns, increases collaboration, and offers transparency and visibility into an organization’s most valuable content.

Ci Catalog is available now.