Solutionz Finalizes Acquisition of The Presentation Source

Solutionz—number eight on SCN's 2017 list of Top 50 Integrators—has acquired New York-based AV company, The Presentation Source (TPS). TPS’s prominent position within the New York marketplace will help expand both companies’ ability to design, build, and manage AV deployments throughout the region says the company.

Headquartered in Pittsford, NY, TPS has delivered AV solutions since 1997 under the leadership of Laura Widmaier, president and CEO. Solutionz says TPS has a long history of success within the AV industry and this partnership will enable the company to continue to deliver high quality solutions to current and future clients.

“We are excited for the opportunity to merge The Presentation Source into the Solutionz organization. We feel this strategic event allows us to better serve our clients and solidifies our presence in the New York AVmarketplace," said Jim Widmaier, vice president, TPS, who will continue his executive leadership role in the Solutionz Rochester, NY office as vice president of sales.

“As we continue to grow Solutionz, the need for quality acquisitions remains at the forefront of our goals,” said Bill Warnick, chief executive officer of Solutionz. “I believe in what Jim and The Presentation Source team have built in New York and am certain they will show continued success and growth as part of the Solutionz family.”