Snap One Joins National Systems Contractors Association (NSCA)

Snap One has joined the National Systems Contractors Association (NSCA). For more than 40 years, the NSCA has served as a business resource, a trusted advisor and a voice for the system integrator community. The group offers its more than 800 members a wide range of training and networking opportunities in addition to legislative alerts and annual conferences.

“The NSCA provides commercial partners with business resources, analytics, and critically important training needed to thrive in today’s connected AV industry," said Joey Palkowitch, director of commercial sales at Snap One. "We are proud to join the NSCA as a manufacturer member to support their vision and community-reaching integrators, consultants, engineers, sales reps, and other allied professionals working in the commercial integration market.”

“NSCA is excited to welcome Snap One to the NSCA Community,” said NSCA executive director Tom LeBlanc. “We hope their vast array of solutions can help NSCA member integrators be successful.”