Snap One at InfoComm 2022: New On-Wall and Deep Racks Expand Partner Options

Snap One (opens in new tab) announced two new lines of Strong equipment racks—30-inch Custom Series Racks and Side Panels and On-Wall Racks—to enhance a partners' ability to pursue any-sized project and still deliver optimized equipment. The On-Wall Racks will be on display at InfoComm 2022 in Snap One Booth #W629.

Strong’s new 30-inch Custom Series Racks and Side Panels are ideal to house large servers and UPS devices used in commercial projects, while the new Strong On-Wall Racks offer skeleton and patch panel models to provide flexibility for both commercial and residential projects where floor racks are unsuitable.

[Snap One Looks to Help Smaller Integration Partners Tackle Large Projects] (opens in new tab)

“With the addition of these two new Strong product lines, our Partners can bid on any residential or commercial job with even greater confidence that the equipment and knowledge they need can be provided by Snap One,” said Scott Normand, commercial market director at Snap One.

(Image credit: Snap One)

The new 30-Inch Custom Series features a deeper design to accommodate larger components needed for more complex residential, commercial, security or hospitality projects, and is available in 21U, 27U, 32U, 37U and 42U sizes to suit every job. Each rack offers a 1,000-pound capacity and can be complemented by easy-to-remove locking side panels (purchased in pairs) that feature top and bottom vents for air circulation and provide a more finished appearance.

[InfoComm 2022 Tours to Explore Las Vegas' Dazzling Pro AV Sights] (opens in new tab)

With the addition of Strong wall-mounted skeleton and patch panels, Snap One continues to be the place for partners to source their commercial and IT-related projects from Snap One. The UL-certified lineup features Adjustable-Depth models in 2U, 4U, and 6U sizes with a 35-pound capacity, Vertical-Mount models in 2U, 4U, and 6U sizes that support up to 200 pounds, and an expandable open-frame Skeleton Rack that offers 8U, 12U, or 22U of rack space to support up to 150 pounds of gear.

(Image credit: Snap One)

All Strong wall-mount racks are compatible with Wirepath patch panels and feature Strong’s latest slip-resistant steel screws to ensure rugged durability. Hinged sides swing out to offer easy access for rear maintenance, and multiple cutouts simplify wire management, including a cutout for an 8-inch VersaBox.

“Each rack is specially-designed to pair with Snap One’s wiring and cable management solutions, making them an ideal addition to integrators’ toolkits and expanding the benefits of using an all-Snap-One solution,” Normand added.