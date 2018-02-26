SMPTE Opens Call for Papers

Submissions for proposals of technical papers is open for the SMPTE 2018 Annual Technical Conference & Exhibition, which will be held at the Westin Bonaventure Hotel & Suites in downtown Los Angeles.



Held annually by SMPTE, the technical conference is a forum for the exploration of media and entertainment technology. Attendees are among the industry’s elite technology decision makers and thought leaders.

Proposed papers must be informational and must address technical theory, research, innovation, application, or practice specific to any of the evolving technologies associated with the media and entertainment industry. Benefits for authors of manuscript proposals that are selected include an opportunity to present at SMPTE 2018, a published manuscript in the SMPTE Digital Library and peer review for potential publication in the SMPTE Motion Imaging Journal.

Initial abstracts must be submitted online no later than Monday, 28 May 2018. Click here for the submission form.