Six Ways Colleges Can Think Differently to Meet the Workforce Needs in America (The EvoLLLution)

"Thinking differently doesn’t come easily to higher education institutions. There are decades of tradition to overcome and campus interests that favor preserving the way things are now. But if colleges want to be relevant in the 21st-century economy and have their students thrive in the workforce, they’ll need to change the way they think."—Source: The EvoLLLution

WHY THIS MATTERS:

With the job market evolving at a breakneck pace, institutions need to rethink the ways they prepare students for their future careers and the necessity that lifelong learning will play as workforce changes continue.