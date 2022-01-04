SiliconCore Showcases MicroLED Display Solutions at CES

In its relentless pursuit of innovation in the Direct View LED display industry, SiliconCore Technology is launching its MicroLED display solutions at CES, showcasing the benefits of this technology for the consumer market. At CES 2022, SiliconCore is exhibiting at Booth 18599 in the Las Vegas Convention Center.

By offering its proprietary technologies strategically to the market, SiliconCore will futureproof the LED display manufacturing industry with technology solutions that will propel MicroLED displays into the mainstream consumer market

[SiliconCore Showcases Z.A.C.H. Technology and Future innovations at ISE 2018]

SiliconCore's patented and scalable technologies produce low heat and low power with brightness benefits for close-proximity viewing, all at very high resolutions and unprecedented dynamic range. The latest innovations provide the market with more sustainable and reliable display solutions, imperative to the development of efficiencies in design, manufacturing, and cost reductions for the next generation of displays.

[SiliconCore Technology Granted U.S. Patent for Common Cathode LED technology]

SiliconCore has a deep patent portfolio, with three particularly relevant to MicroLED displays. The Common Cathode patent, held since 2011, offers 10-20 degrees cooler operating temperatures at up to 200 percent higher brightness levels. Its patented ZACH technology widens the dynamic range to near Rec. 2020 levels and the patented LISA technology uses specially formulated encapsulation for increased durability and improved contrast.