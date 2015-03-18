SiliconCore Technology Granted U.S. Patent for Common Cathode LED technology

SiliconCore Technology, a vertically integrated developer and manufacturer of LED display walls, has been issued two new patents by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO).



SiliconCore Technology has been issued two new patents by the United States Patent and Trademark Office.The two new U.S. patents, US 8963811 B2 and US 8963810 B2, both titled “LED Display Systems," describe a Common Cathode LED system with comprehensive coverage of all methods of control and access to Common Cathode LEDs and all common architectural elements used to build a display system utilizing Common Cathode LEDs. Furthermore, they describe the means and procedures used to facilitate lower power consumption and numerous other advantages. These innovations allow:

· Extended lifetime of LEDs

· Maintaining higher refresh rates and increased color depth at any brightness

· Maintaining high uniformity over lifetime of product

· Lower power consumption

· Lower operating temperature

· Wide LED selection

The newly issued patents strengthen SiliconCore’s growing presence in the LED display market.The newly issued patents strengthen SiliconCore’s growing presence in the LED display market, where the company’s advanced semiconductor IC solutions have already been paving the way. Since its launch in 2013 the manufacturer has made LED accessible to new markets with close-proximity viewing through industry-leading pixel pitches, including the Lavender 1.2mm and broadcast through the development of the world’s first Anti Moiré Filter.Eric Li, SiliconCore’s chairman and CEO said, “Over the last five years, SiliconCore has continuously invested in innovation and through the patent system, we continue to create and protect the value of technology that has been developed by our world-class engineers. These patent awards allow us to maintain our technology lead in the industry and our ongoing focus on R&D and innovation will continue to enhance our intellectual property portfolio.”