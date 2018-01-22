SiliconCore Showcases Z.A.C.H. Technology and Future innovations at ISE 2018

SiliconCore Technology will showcase its new Z.A.C.H driver technology at ISE 2018, featured in its displays on stand 10-S155. A number of new products will be showcased at the booth along with more technology innovations featured in a "whisper suite."

Taking center stage will be the company’s latest LED driver, showcased for the first time in Europe. This technology gives SiliconCore displays dynamic range and color reproduction. Z.A.C.H. – which stands for Z(Impedance) Adjustment for Color Homogeneity – technology embedded to accurately detect impedance variations of each LED and applies an adjustment compensation. This means a marked improvement in grey scale linearity for greater details in the shadows with a higher dynamic range and wider color gamut to be able to take leverage HDR content.

When combined with SiliconCore’s exclusive low-power Common Cathode Technology (CCT), a 4K screen with the Z.A.C.H LED driver can achieve uniform maximum brightness of over 1,800 Nits and minimum brightness under 0.1 Nits. The effective dynamic range is over 18,000 to one or over 14 bits, while reproduction of color can be achieved at rec .2020 color gamut, which is fast becoming an industry standard.

The team says that the latest phase in its LISA technology development will also be on display. "Visitors including digital signage and rental companies will be able to evaluate it for projects requiring high resolution, fast installation, and a protected robust design,” according to the company.

LISA is a dramatic departure from the usual SMD manufacturing process, SiliconCore has removed SMD LED’s altogether and instead bonded the individual LED’s directly to the PCB. This process reduces the number of failure points along with improving manufacture quality. This unique process also brings significant visual benefits including improved color uniformity and reduced color shift. "LISA creates a new wave in immersive LED displays with increasingly smaller pixel pitch resolutions, and more efficient and durable designs," according to the company.

Eric Li explains, “This has been an incredible year for SiliconCore, as we lead the market for large scale narrow pixel pitch displays in both America and EMEA. SiliconCore continuously strives to explore new avenues of technology, relentlessly pushing the boundaries of LED manufacturing, and this coming year will be no exception.”

SiliconCore’s booth will feature 0.95mm through 1.9mm pixel pitch displays, showcasing Z.A.C.H. and an array of new market leading advancements in LED technology.

Visit SiliconCore at booth 10-S155 at ISE from 6th to 9th February at the RAI in Amsterdam.