Signet Opens Network Operations Center to Offer Continuous Monitoring of Clients’ Mission Critical Technology Systems

Signet Electronic Systems has opened a next-generation network operations center (NOC), known as Signet Remote Smart. Fully staffed with mission critical technology experts, Remote Smart is located at the company’s Norwell, MA, headquarters.

Signet network engineers remotely monitor a client’s security system at the Remote Smart network operations center. (Image credit: Signet)

Remote Smart has the remote monitoring smarts and technology needed to proactively predict degradations rather than passively react to them, according to Signet. This enables the company to fix problems before clients are even aware of them—or avoid them all together.

“A significant benefit of Remote Smart is the peace of mind it will give our clients,” said Signet president Brad Caron. “They no longer have to determine outages and report them. We know about any problems, and we know about them early. Since these kinds of issues typically escalate over time, it’s important to be made aware of them as soon as they arise.”

Signet added that it is one of a select few ISO 9000-certified technology solution providers with a dedicated network operations center committed to mission critical solutions.