Signagelive, Quividi Announce Partnership in DOOH and Digital Signage

Signagelive, cloud-based digital signage platform, and Quividi, the audience and campaign intelligence platform for DOOH and Digital Signage, announce the deep integration of their platforms. This integration enables any DOOH and Digital Signage networks running Signagelive and Quividi to test, measure, optimize and deliver data-driven contextualized content to best engage and convert audiences.

The combined solution provides marketers with the most detailed level of audience and campaign Intelligence. They can get very fine analytics on the exact audience dynamics for each content play, and also run HTML5 campaigns that instantly react to the actual audience currently watching the screen.

For each content, Quividi determines, in real-time, the number of viewers (broken down by age and gender), their mood, attention time, facial attributes (glasses, beard), as well as the opportunities to see. This data is accessible in VidiCenter, Quividi’s data platform with built-in analytics dashboards and charts. Advertisers get private access to their campaign audience report with rich insights on their real impact.

With this partnership, Signagelive and Quividi are further supporting the evolution of their customers’ communication and monetization strategies towards data-driven and automated DOOH & Digital Signage systems, the two companies said.