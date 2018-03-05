Signagelive powers Custom Content in NYC Installation

DCBolt Productions assisted in the design, implementation, software and content development of the video system for 55 Water’s LED lobby wall installation in New York City. The installation is visible at 55 Water Street in NYC and the lobby is open to the public for viewing 24/7.



DCBolt built a custom windows-based media server to handle the approx 8K pixel space and utilizes Signagelive CMS to manage 5x scheduled layouts. The display includes over 50x assets of custom content that range from ambient branding to perspective illusions.

DCBolt designed a multi-windowed infotainment layout for the high-traffic hours of the morning, afternoon and evening rush periods which display a variety of content feeds, including live stock tickers, transit, weather, news, sports and social media.

The greatest challenge DCBolt faced with this project was network related. It required heavy bandwidth to dynamically pull and display multiple data feeds and content sources at the same time. Another challenge came from the custom stock ticker. The requirement was a custom program that integrated high-resolution logo assets and variable speed adjustments to account for the size and resolution of the canvas.

The digital signage network technical requirements included 2 20’x8’ Christie Digital LED screens in main lobby at 55 Water Street NYC, Crestron Control system, RGB Spectrum Multi-Window processor, live input capability & 24/7 operation, custom built media server for signage content running Signagelive software, over 12 hours of custom content built specifically to raster graphics and continued ongoing content development, management and scheduling provided by DCBolt.



Article originally posted on Signagelive.com

