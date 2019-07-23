Signagelive Brings Enterprise Digital Signage to Amazon Fire TV

The What: Signagelive is now available on Amazon Fire TV devices and displays. Digital signage customers can now experience enterprise digital signage features and functionality on Amazon Fire TV devices.

The What Else: The release enables the use of Signagelive Media Player with fullscreen and multi-zone support; the display of images, videos, HTML5 web pages, RSS/MRSS feeds; and 100-percent support for scheduling including recurrence, validity, and tag-based publishing. It features nested and local playlist support, with remote application updates for inline upgrades to the Signagelive Android client. With widget support, users have access to more than 500 editable templates such as clocks, weather, and room-booking templates. It enables the ability to Web Trigger support for event-driven content playback; offline playback of all media, layouts, widgets, and editable templates; as well as optional proof of play and proactive monitoring modules.

“A growing number of customers have used Amazon Fire TV devices for digital signage, and while the devices have been reliable, the digital signage software they have used does not meet their requirements," said Jason Cremins, CEO, Signagelive. "The launch of Signagelive for Amazon Fire TV brings 20-plus years of digital signage software development and experience to the Amazon Fire TV devices, offering customers the features and support they require for their current and future needs.

"We also see our support for the Amazon Fire TV Stick as a great option for those looking to test the capabilities of Signagelive while deciding on the commercial players or SoC displays they wish to deploy for their digital signage network.”

The Bottom Line: Each Amazon Fire TV device will require registration with an active Amazon account. This solution is well suited for small networks of Amazon TV devices, while those customers requiring a large number of digital signage players should consider one of the many commercial players and SoC Displays that are supported by Signagelive.