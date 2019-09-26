Shuttle Launches Whiskey Lake-Based 15.6-Inch All-in-One PC

The What: Shuttle is expanding its XPC all-in-one range, which now comprises four different platforms, to include a model based on Intel’s Whiskey Lake processor generation. In addition to the 15.6-inch capacitive touchscreen, the P51U also features an IP54-certified front panel. The display has Full HD resolution, while an energy-saving Intel Celeron 4205U dual-core processor delivers the required computing power.

The What Else: Inside the machine is a powerful Intel Celeron 4205U processor. The dual-core unit clocks at 2x1.8GHz and features onboard graphics in the form of the HD Graphics 610 graphics chip. Two slots are available to hold a total of 32GB of DDR4 SO-DIMM memory. The compact chassis also provides space for one 2.5-inch drive (HDD/SSD) and one NVMe SSD in the M.2 format. A webcam, microphone, speaker, WLAN ac, Bluetooth, and gigabit Ethernet are already integrated. Six USB ports on the outside and one USB port internally, a card reader, and two COM ports round out the P51U’s connectivity. Two further displays can be connected via HDMI and VGA.

Thanks to protection-class IP54, the model is splashproof on the front and can also be used in particularly dusty environments. The barebone, which does not use any fans at all, is suitable for continuous 24/7 operation. The stand is individually adjustable and, if required, can be removed and replaced with a VESA mount to attach the P51U to suitable monitor arms, walls or other surfaces.

"With the P51U, we are providing an even broader and more flexible offering for the POS segment. Its new clever features open up additional options for where and how it can be used,” says Tom Seiffert, head of marketing and PR at Shuttle Computer Handels GmbH. "Following the X50, the P20U, and the P90U, the P51U now marks the fourth platform for our all-in-one PCs. There are three screen sizes of 19.5, 15.6, and 11.6 inches to choose from."

Two further COM ports (PCP21) are available as optional accessories. The P51U is available with a rechargeable battery as a mobile power supply. However, initially this can only be ordered pre-installed when purchasing a complete system manufactured by Shuttle.

The Bottom Line: Alongside the X50, the P51U is the second Shuttle model in a 15.6-inch format. It is the first of its size with a capacitive IPS display that has a resolution of 1920x1080 pixels and allows operation using more than one finger. Its dimensions of 39.3x27.3x4.0 cm (WxHxD) mean that it fits easily into a range of different environments. The P51U is less at home in the consumer segment than in the POS segment. The retail sector and restaurant trade are two primary target groups for this all-in-one PC.