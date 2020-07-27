Shure’s ShurePlus Channels App Now Offers Free Editing

The What: Shure has temporarily removed all in-app purchases from ShurePlus Channels for iOS. Since 2014, ShurePlus Channels has enabled RF coordinators to freely move around venue spaces, providing remote, real-time precision monitoring and control of Shure wireless systems.

The What Else: With the ShurePlus Channels app, setup is designed to be quick and easy. Users connect over Wi-Fi to automatically discover and connect to compatible Shure-networked hardware. The remote control of wireless channel settings can now be added for free. Unlock the feature for each compatible product family to adjust frequency assignments, audio gain, muting, and more. When combined with ShowLink Remote Control for Axient Digital systems, transmitter and receiver settings can both be adjusted simultaneously.

“As a way to alleviate additional costs for Shure wireless users, we are temporarily removing all in-app purchases for ShurePlus Channels,” said Corey Peoples, global product manager, Shure. “It’s more important than ever to understand and respond to the industry needs right now, which is why we listened to customer feedback and decided to remove in-app purchases until further notice.”

The Bottom Line: With ShurePlus Channels, users can monitor critical channel information, including audio levels, RF signal strength, and battery life with compatible wireless systems such as Axient Digital, Axient, UHF-R, ULX-D, QLX-D, and PSM 1000.

Visit the Apple App Store to download ShurePlus Channels for iOS. New users will be charged $0.00 when proceeding through the purchasing process to edit gear.