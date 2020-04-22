Shure Works With Musical Artists To Support Local Independent Music Venues In Chicago

As the effects of COVID-19 continue to impact businesses and communities, Shure is working with musical artists to help support local independent music venues in the Chicago area.

(Image credit: Shure)

“Shure is committed to supporting and empowering all performers and creators—we work with some of the biggest global artists in the world, but for us, local music is just as essential,” said Mark Brunner, VP of global corporate and government relations at Shure. “So many musicians and venue staff in our own backyard have been negatively impacted by this terrible situation and it is important for us to support our neighbors.”

In addition to making a monetary donation to the Chicago Independent Venue League (CIVL), Shure has recruited some partners in the industry to encourage others to support local music venues in the Chicago area and elsewhere.

“Born and based in Chicago, yet with global reach, Shure represents everything CIVL does; start small and independent, stay true to your values, and then amplify the sound as far as you can," said CIVL co-chair Katie Tuten.

"Shure and CIVL never forget that we come from neighborhoods of working people, just trying to make it, just trying to be heard. Shure literally makes our voice heard loud and clear," added CIVL co-chair Robert Gomez. "Right now, we’re between ‘rock, and hard place’, so CIVL, our clubs, bands, and staff are grateful to Shure for their generous support to help keep us rolling!”

Shure is also working with artists including Joe Trohman from Fall Out Boy, Jeff Tweedy from Wilco, Jamila Woods, Lili Trifilio from Beach Bunny, and BJ the Chicago Kid to post messages on social media encouraging others to support CIVL or their own local music venues.

This initiative is one of many efforts made by Shure to support communities in response to COVID-19, including donations of masks to a local hospital, listening equipment to local schools, and a donation to Direct Relief, an organization working with authorities to provide personal protective equipment (PPEs) to healthcare workers in affected regions of the world.