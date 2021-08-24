Shure Expands Micxroflex Line with MX415 Dual Model

The What: Targeting high-profile corporate presentations and broadcasts that require consistent audio, Shure has launched the Microflex MX415 Dual Cartridge Gooseneck Microphone.

The What Else: The MX415DUAL/C offers dual cardioid Microflex cartridges (cartridges are interchangeable with other Microflex polar patterns for additional flexibility); two 5-foot cables exiting from the bottom of mic, terminating in two TQG 4-pin female connectors; and two external in-line preamps with 3-pin XLR connectors. The included shockmount provides more than 20 dB of isolation from surface vibration noise. CommShield RF filtering minimizes noise pickup from nearby mobile phones and tablets. Foam windscreen and mesh ball grille are included for pop protection. An included accessory kit accommodates temporary or permanent installations.

Mounted to a single, flexible gooseneck, the sleek, low-profile dual cartridge housing ensures every word is captured simultaneously by two cardioid cartridges, each to a separate output preamp, ensuring reliable, multi-feed audio with a streamlined appearance.

The Bottom Line: Each audio signal path is completely isolated with its own ground to ensure that electrical interference is not transferred between mics. With the integrated CommShield technology, RF interference from mobile devices is rejected, resulting in a clean signal to keep the focus on the speech.